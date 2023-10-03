STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Sikorsky will be laying off 179 employees in Connecticut, according to a statement released by Lockheed Martin on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Sikorsky said the company is reducing a limited number of positions within the company’s business segment. According to Sikorksy, several major programs are progressing into production and will no longer require the same level of support.

The spokesperson said ongoing material shortages are also impacting Sikorsky’s cost competitiveness.

“This was a difficult decision to make, and we intend to retain as many people as possible to fill our open business-critical positions that are required to support urgent national security missions. Sikorsky is taking these actions to ensure cost-competitiveness in the future,” a Sikorsky spokesperson said.

It is unclear when the layoffs will be taking place.

News 8 has reached out to Sikorsky for additional information.