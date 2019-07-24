1  of  2
Breaking News
Madison FD respond to structure fire in New Road, Duck Hole Road area Attention DIRECTV Viewers – Contact DIRECTV today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV to “Bring back my WTNH News 8!”

Silver Alert: 97-year-old woman missing from Colchester

Connecticut

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Troop K CT)

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say a 97-year-old woman from Colchester has been missing since Wednesday.

Police say missing 97-year-old Alma Phillips is described as a white woman with white hair, blue eyes, stands 4′ 11″ and weighs 100 lbs. No clothing description was provided.

(Photo: Troop K CT)

Police ask any one with information relevant to the case to call Troop K at 860-465-5400.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss