Silver Alert: 97-year-old woman missing from Colchester

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say a 97-year-old woman from Colchester has been missing since Wednesday.

Police say missing 97-year-old Alma Phillips is described as a white woman with white hair, blue eyes, stands 4′ 11″ and weighs 100 lbs. No clothing description was provided.

(Photo: Troop K CT)

Police ask any one with information relevant to the case to call Troop K at 860-465-5400.

