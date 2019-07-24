Silver Alert: 97-year-old woman missing from Colchester

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say a 97-year-old woman from Colchester has been missing since Wednesday.
Police say missing 97-year-old Alma Phillips is described as a white woman with white hair, blue eyes, stands 4′ 11″ and weighs 100 lbs. No clothing description was provided.
Police ask any one with information relevant to the case to call Troop K at 860-465-5400.
