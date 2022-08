GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) – An 83-year-old woman named Helen Walsh has been reported missing in Granby, Connecticut.

Walsh is 83, has grey hair, and is 5’7″ tall. Police said she was last seen wearing a green shirt, khakis shorts, and blue Hoka sneakers with no laces.

If anyone has any information on Walsh, they are asked to please contact the Granby Police Department at (860) 844-5335.