Connecticut

Simon, the dog on death row in Guilford, released

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 06:18 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 06:30 PM EDT

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - A dog that has been on death row in Guilford for more than a year is now free. 

Simon is on his way to a new sanctuary home in Michigan. He will not be returned to his owner. 

The pitbull mix was locked up at Guilford Police Animal Shelter after he attacked a teenager who lived on the block. The teen, reported to have a stick in his hand, went into Simon's yard to get his lacrosse ball when the dog bit him. He ended up needing stitches. 

Simon's owner said his dog was just defending his property. He spent over 30,000 to try and save his dog.

