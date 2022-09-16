SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Simsbury police are investigating an attempted robbery at the Webster Bank on Hopmeadow Street.

According to the police, the male suspect showed a note to bank employees demanding money on Friday morning at 11:05 a.m. Police said the suspect then left the bank and was not given any money.

The suspect did not threaten to use any weapons during the attempted robbery, according to police.

The suspect was described as a black male who stands about 6’tall wearing blue jeans, a gray sweatshirt and a black balaclava that partially covered his face, police said.

The Webster Bank robbery suspect (Image: Simsbury Police Department)

The Simsbury Police Department is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact Detective Lauren Devin at 860-658-3142.