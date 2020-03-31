Live Now
The White House Task Force gives daily update on national coronavirus response efforts

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 5:30pm

Simsbury restaurant owner hands out free meals to industry workers

Connecticut

by: Mackenzie Maynard

Posted: / Updated:

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH)- It’s been nearly two weeks since Governor Ned Lamont signed an executive order closing most restaurants and bars across the state. As the doors closed, many industry workers lost their jobs. 

Tyler Anderson is the owner of Tanda Hospitality and owns six restaurants around Connecticut. He’s been able to keep two open.

He tells News 8, “to have to layoff like 150 good employees in two days was not fun at all.”

Being in the industry for 25 years he says he’s never seen anything like this.

“I don’t think anybody in any industry saw this coming,” said Anderson.

With so many people without jobs and struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Anderson wanted to help out. His Simsbury restaurant, Millwright’s is still offering take out and delivery.

He has decided to hand out free family meals for any restaurant worker without a job every Tuesday.

“This is something we want to do, we want to sell out and we are honored to be able to do it,” said Anderson.

They are handing out the meals from 3 p.m. to 4:30 in the afternoon at 77 West Street.

Anderson says he’s just doing his best to help an industry he’s so passionate about, all while take everything one hour at a time.

“You can only do what you can do and try to have good days,” said Anderson.

Spoken like a true owner and operator in the industry, Anderson adds, “This is like having two ovens constantly breaking on a ‪Saturday night, so you just have to be ready for it, you have to adapt, make changes and think on your feet.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Simsbury restaurant owner hands out free meals to industry workers

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Simsbury restaurant owner hands out free meals to industry workers"

Bristol Health CEO tests positive for coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Bristol Health CEO tests positive for coronavirus"

Transition to distance-learning in Hartford public schools underway, not going as smoothly as anticipated

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Transition to distance-learning in Hartford public schools underway, not going as smoothly as anticipated"

Gov. Lamont having CEOs of hospital systems across the state work together during coronavirus pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Lamont having CEOs of hospital systems across the state work together during coronavirus pandemic"

Experts from Hartford Hospital talk new lifesaving technologies in fight against coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Experts from Hartford Hospital talk new lifesaving technologies in fight against coronavirus"

Experts from Hartford Hospital talk new lifesaving technologies in fight against coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Experts from Hartford Hospital talk new lifesaving technologies in fight against coronavirus"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss