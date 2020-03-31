Simsbury restaurant owner hands out free meals to industry workers

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH)- It’s been nearly two weeks since Governor Ned Lamont signed an executive order closing most restaurants and bars across the state. As the doors closed, many industry workers lost their jobs.

Tyler Anderson is the owner of Tanda Hospitality and owns six restaurants around Connecticut. He’s been able to keep two open.

He tells News 8, “to have to layoff like 150 good employees in two days was not fun at all.”

Being in the industry for 25 years he says he’s never seen anything like this.

“I don’t think anybody in any industry saw this coming,” said Anderson.

With so many people without jobs and struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Anderson wanted to help out. His Simsbury restaurant, Millwright’s is still offering take out and delivery.

He has decided to hand out free family meals for any restaurant worker without a job every Tuesday.

“This is something we want to do, we want to sell out and we are honored to be able to do it,” said Anderson.

They are handing out the meals from 3 p.m. to 4:30 in the afternoon at 77 West Street.

Anderson says he’s just doing his best to help an industry he’s so passionate about, all while take everything one hour at a time.

“You can only do what you can do and try to have good days,” said Anderson.

Spoken like a true owner and operator in the industry, Anderson adds, “This is like having two ovens constantly breaking on a ‪Saturday night, so you just have to be ready for it, you have to adapt, make changes and think on your feet.”