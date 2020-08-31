Singing YNHH doctor wins ‘Everyday Hero: Frontline Medial Workers’ VMA with fellow nominees

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A singing doctor from Yale-New Haven Health won an MTV Video Music Award Sunday night.

Doctor Nate Wood was one of five nominees for a new award that celebrates the best performances by first responders like nurses, doctors, and other frontline workers.

Dr. Wood is a second-year resident physician in the Internal Medicine/Primary Care Residency Program at Yale-New Haven Hospital in New Haven, Connecticut.

He went viral this spring after he sang a rendition of “Lean On Me” at a piano and posted it on Instagram. He says in the post he made the recording shortly after seeing his first COVID-19 patient in the ICU.

He created a video diary back in May working on one of the newly created COVID-19 floors. In the diary videos, Dr.Wood takes viewers through a typical workday during the pandemic.

He shows you how he prepares for his shift and even were he sleeps.

Dr. Wood said he was blessed to even be in the running for a VMA.

It’s such an honor to be nominated for this award. You know, to put out a video in a time that’s been so strange to so many people and just kind of hoping that it would bring some joy to some people and then to see it be shared so widely…It means the world to me. – Dr. Nate Wood/ Yale Resident

Come to find out, MTV couldn’t narrow it down so they chose all nominees as winners.

The awards show aired Sunday on MTV.