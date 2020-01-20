Closings
Single car crash in Woodbridge leaves one dead

Connecticut

by: Nicole Boucher

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Woodbridge Police are investigating a fatal car crash on Litchfield Turnpike (Route 69) this afternoon.

The accident occurred south of Downs Road at approximately 4:47 p.m. Only one car was involved and the driver was the only occupant in the vehicle.

The identify of the deceased driver is being withheld until next of kin are notified.

Route 69 between Downs Road and Dillon Road will be closed for several hours.

The Connecticut State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit is assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 8 for updates.

