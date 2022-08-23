MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The sister of Tirso Polanco, the loss prevention officer who was shot at Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester last week told News 8 on Tuesday that her brother has been taken off a ventilator after the incident.

According to the arrest warrant, last Friday, Tirso Polanco and another Loss Prevention Officer confronted 30-year-old Richard Laplante who they suspected of shoplifting at Macy’s.

Laplante, who turned himself into police on Saturday night, allegedly pulled out a gun before he and Polanco struggled over it the altercation moved outside and that’s when police say Polanco was shot.

Man accused of shooting mall security guard in Manchester faces judge

Tuesday afternoon, Tirso’s sister, Warkina gave News 8 an update on his condition.

“As of today, he’s off the ventilator, which is a good thing and soon he’s gonna be moved to another room for full recovery,” said Warkina Polcano.

Warkina said her brother is communicating by sign language and his cell phone. He asks about his

two young daughters and his parents.

“It hurts to hear them ask for their dad. We’re just trying to give them answers for their age. They don’t know what’s going on. They don’t know why daddy’s not sleeping at home.”

Warkina Polanco said her brother will be moved out of the ICU soon.