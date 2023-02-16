REDDING, Conn. (WTNH) — A sixth grade student from the Region 9 school district died in a fire at his home in Redding on Wednesday, school officials said.

According to Superintendent Jason McKinnon, a fire broke out at the Karlson family’s home in Redding. While the family was home and some members were able to escape the fire safely, McKinnon said that one student was injured and taken to the hospital.

Brien Karlson, a sixth grade student at John Read Middle School, died Wednesday afternoon.

“It is devastating to share this news and even to read this message,” McKinnon shared in a statement to the community. “This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school community, especially for our students. We, of course, want to support Brien’s family in any way we can in their loss.”

McKinnon noted that the school district has a Crisis Intervention Team, and counselors will be on site Thursday at RES and JRMS. Additionally, a Crisis Team from Western Connecticut State University, which specializes in trauma management and support services, will assist students and staff through next week.