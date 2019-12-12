Skeletal remains found in Connecticut may date to Revolution

TORONTO – JUNE 17 2017: Soldiers at the battle of Black Creek revolutionary war re-enactment in Black Creek Pioneer village in June 17 2017 in Toronto Canada

(WTNH) — Human skeletal remains possibly belonging to Revolutionary War soldiers have been discovered in the basement of an 18th-century house being renovated in Connecticut.

The News-Times reported Wednesday that the Connecticut Office of State Archaeology was notified by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner about skeletal remains found under the Ridgefield home on Dec. 2.

Subsequent excavations by state archaeologist Nicholas Bellantoni yielded two more skeletons. Bellantoni says their bone size indicates they were probably militiamen. The dig has also yielded several buttons.

The town is the site of the Battle of Ridgefield in April 1777.