Conn. (WTNH) — With freezing temperatures sweeping through the state, ski areas around Connecticut have announced early closures and lesson cancellations.

In New Hartford, the Ski Sundown ski area will close early on Friday, Feb. 3 at 4 p.m. The area will reopen at 8 a.m. Saturday morning, according to officials. Mohawk Mountain in Cornwall will also close at 4 p.m. on Friday.

All tickets, lessons, and rental purchases made for Ski Sundown during this time period will be refunded automatically, the area stated.

The Mount Southington Ski Area in Southington also announced it will be closing early on Friday.

The ski area announced that Friday, Feb. 3, the organization will close early at 5 p.m. It will reopen Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m.

In addition to its early closure, the Snow Fox lessons will be canceled at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning due to low wind chills that will kick off the day. The 8:30 a.m. private lessons are also canceled due to the same reason.

All other programs will continue as scheduled, and any prepaid lessons will be refunded.

