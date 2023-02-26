NEW HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Snow is finally coming for Connecticut this weekend and Ski Sundown will be hosting a winter race called Vertical Challenge on Sunday, February 26. There will be skiing and snowboarding events as well as games and music. All skill levels are welcome to join, and the top three finalists will qualify for the finals at Jay Peak Resort on April 1st.

Registration for the Vertical Challenge races opens at 7:30 A.M and the racecourse will be open between 10:00 A.M. and noon. There will be a party and awards ceremony when the races finish at 1:30 P.M. There is no cost to participate in the races and any funds raised will go to support the local chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.