Ski areas around the state prepare for openings with COVID-19 restrictions

(WTNH) — Connecticut skiers, this is the news you have been waiting for. Ski Sundown in New Hartford will open for the season this Saturday, Dec. 19.

Skiers will need to buy lift tickets online. Ski Sundown will operate at 50 percent capacity due to COVID-19 and all buildings will be kept at 50 percent capacity as well.

Season pass holders do not need to make online reservations.

As for other Connecticut ski areas, Powder Ridge plans to open this weekend as well. Mount Southington and Mohawk open on Friday.

All areas have COVID rules in place.