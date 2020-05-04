‘Skill Up CT’: State expands free, online job training program for all unemployed residents

Conn. (WTNH) — The State of Connecticut is launching a free, online job training program for people who are unemployed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 5,000 courses are available in areas like IT, business analysis, customer service, project management, digital literacy, and more.

The Skill Up CT program also offers training leading to 100 industry certifications. It was first launched in Eastern CT and is being expanded.

It’s now available for anyone in the state with internet and a computer.

To sign up: http://ct.metrixlearning.com/sd/index_ewib.cfm