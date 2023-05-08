HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As temperatures rise, so do the number of motorcycles on the roads — and crashes.

“I’ve had so many close calls,” said Mark Haddad, with Manchester Honda KTM Husqvarna.

Haddad has been riding motorcycles for 59 years. As he starts riding his to work again, he said he’s had “to ride the side of paranoid.”

“Being respectful of what you ride, you don’t have the luxury of steel and restraints and airbags, so we have to be more cautious,” he said.

Connecticut State Police have the same message for car and truck drivers, as well. There were two deadly motorcycle crashes over the weekend, one in South Windsor, and the other in Wolcott.

“Fatal accidents or serious-injuries accidents are very intensive investigations, and there’s a lot that goes into that,” Trooper Evan Goddard said. “We try to reach out to anybody, that called 911 regarding having witnessed an accident.”

It’s legally required to call 911 if you see a crash.

While driving, state police recommend allowing extra space for motorcycles. They also remind drivers to check their blind spots when changing lanes.

While the majority of motorcycle drivers are safe, Goddard said there are some who race through traffic and ride the dotted lines, which he said is dangerous for everybody.

“Out of nowhere, he interrupts your song or music or whatever you’re listening to, and it rips by you, and it’s very dangerous, so just taking that extra second and having patience while you’re driving is the biggest thing for everybody this summer,” Goddard said.

Haddad has his own term for the dangerous motorcycle drivers.

“We call those ‘riding statistics,'” he said. “The guy standing up, riding, doing the wheelies down I-91 — that’s just ridiculous and it’s just a matter of time that it’s going to catch up with them.”