Small plane lands gear-up at Bradley Int’l Airport; no injuries

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency crews are responding to a small plane that landed gear-up at Bradley International Airport Thursday afternoon.

An airport spokesperson said that at 1:12 p.m. Thursday, a distress call came in from a Piper Aerostar with two people on board. They reported having a problem with their landing gear.

Emergency crews, including the Bradley Airport Fire Department and the National Guard, were dispatched to help the plane, which made a belly landing at around 1:35 p.m.

There were no injuries reported.

The airport was closed temporarily but has since reopened.

A crew is on the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.

