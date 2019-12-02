“Smooth sailing” at Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – Monday morning, travelers had an easier time getting in and out of Bradley International Airport.

Vernon Owens tells News 8 getting to the airport and checking in was, “pretty smooth sailing.”

While the snow let up Monday morning arrival and departure flights were all on time, despite a few cancellations and delays.

In fact, airport operators say, “approximately four percent of arriving and departing flights are cancelled and three percent are delayed this morning.”

Maureen Koziel was at the airport waiting for her flight back home to Toronto.

“Yesterday was supposed to fly out at 5:35 pm on Air Canada. Up until about 2:30 everything looked good, then next time I checked, everything was cancelled. All over the place,” said Koziel.

Koziel was back at the airport Monday waiting for her new flight and surprised at how calm the airport was.

As weather conditions ramp up Monday afternoon, airport officials remind passengers to check their flight status as changes could be ahead.