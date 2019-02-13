Snow, ice makes for treacherous travel Tuesday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) -- - Roadways on the shoreline were crippled by freezing rain and ice Tuesday creating downright dangerous conditions.

Plows worked alongside one another and did their best to keep up with Tuesday's storm, but Mother Nature proved to be too much too fast.

"I didn't think it was going to be this bad!" Joe McAdams told News 8.

Drivers said the snow and ice made for a dicey mix on the roads.

"We found the roads to be pretty thick with snow, so really hard to change lanes," Mary Swenson said.

"The shoulders are bad," Joe McAdams added. "They have a lot of plows out, but it's people driving too fast, trying to change lanes that are creating all of these accidents."

Crashes and spin-outs littered Connecticut's roadways Tuesday.

"There were just too many, too many, especially in the fast lane," McAdams added.

A propane tanker rolled over on I-91 southbound in Wethersfield, leaking fuel and shutting down a portion of the highway. Main roads were rough and back roads were extremely dangerous.

"I came over the George Washington Bridge and there was probably one crash every two to three miles, Andy Bolam said. "Even an 18 wheeler spun out in the middle of the road. It was very bad."

Downtown New Haven was blanketed in snow, creating a slow go for drivers trying to manuever around the Elm City.

Neighbors started digging out what they could, hoping some rain overnight would help finish the job.