Snow keeps plows busy in Torrington

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– The storm certainly was not a blockbuster by New England standards but in places like Torrington, there was enough snow on the ground to keep plow operators busy Monday morning.

Driving conditions are… well, it kinda depends on who you ask.

“It’s terrible. It’s slushy. It’s terrible out here right now,” said Sandra King, Torrington.

“Not too bad, not too bad. I got the 4-wheel drive. I know where I’m going,” said Bob Northup, Torrington.

On Route 8, plows we found plows were pushing the slush. And in downtown Torrington, it was a winter wonderland.

“We probably got about 4 inches now, and another 4 to come,” said Ken Beyus, Torrington.

That means a lot of work for Ken Beyus. He’s in charge of keeping sidewalks clear in front of 10 buildings.

“I used to love it [snow] when I was younger, but not anymore. Not when I got to remove it,” said Beyus.

Who can blame him? But for some it brings to life all the decorations that were put up over the weekend.

“It’s beautiful. Beautiful. Snowy,” said Gary Christiano,Torrington.

“Little early, but we live in New England. We got to do, what we got to do,” said Northup.

The good news is the plows have been able to keep up with the main roads, but the back roads are little bit tricky and the snow keeps falling.