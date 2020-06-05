Social media campaign encourages people to shop at black-owned businesses

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In light of recent protests, there’s been a social media campaign to buy from black-owned businesses as a way of supporting the black community.

On the list of Connecticut businesses is Ricky D’s Rib Shack in New Haven. Ricky D. Evans started it as a food truck seven years ago and then opened up a restaurant along Winchester Avenue four years ago.

Customers keep coming back for the ribs, brisket and wings. Evans said his social media has seen a big boost from the recent push, and he’s hoping that translates to customers.

“With this extra push with social media and everything that’s going on, it’s almost like it’s giving people that extra push [of] ‘alright, let me go down there,’ and we’re seeing that,” said Evans.

Down the road, along Congress Avenue, Sandra’s Next Generation has been serving up traditional southern cooking for 30 years.

“When people see me and they see my doors open, it lets them know there’s hope and you don’t give up no matter how things look, and no matter how things might be challenging,” said Sandra Pittman. “Things might not be going on the way you want it, it can be depressing. It can be sad, but you got to push through those moments.”

They said they always have a lot of foot traffic for their mac and cheese, chicken, butter pecan cake and banana pudding. They’ve also seen a lot of support on their social media pages as well.

Here is a list of some of the black-owned business in the state:

Beauty

Shawne’s Main Attraction (Waterbury)

Z Luxury Nails (West Hartford)

Francine’s Salon & Day Spa (Bloomfield)

Nu Style Cut Creators (Hartford)

Arts

Ross Imaging Center (Hamden)

Jamerlyn Brown Photography (Connecticut)

Candidly, Crystal Crochet (Stamford)

Aquastone Graphic Arts & Print LLC (Hartford)

Food

Living Right Health Bar (Naugatuck)

Sandra’s Next Generation (New Haven)

Fire & Spice Vegan Restaurant (Hartford)

Juiced Up Juice Bar (Hartford)

Karobean Kitchen (Hartford/Trumbull)

Breakfast Belle (Norwalk)

Craig’s Kitchen (Vernon)

Ricky D’s Rib Shack (New Haven)

All About the Flavour (Storrs)

Health & Wellness