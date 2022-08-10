Conn. (WTNH) — The Department of Social Services warned Connecticut residents who receive SNAP and/or Cash EBT benefits to be wary of skimming scams.

According to the DSS, residents must be wary of skimming scams at retail and grocery stores around the state, which aim to obtain credit, debit, or Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) information from a card reader. The scammers will then go on to create a fake card to steal money or benefits.

In addition to card skimming, the DSS received reports of a phishing scam where SNAP recipients are receiving scam text messages regarding their DSS benefits. The text message directs them to a phone number which asks for them to provide their EBT card number and PIN.

The DSS said that these messages are not coming from the department, as they would not communicate via text.

In order to protect yourself from scams, the DSS recommends that SNAP recipients change the PIN for their EBT cards immediately out of a precaution. It’s not necessary to receive a new card to access benefits; recipients can call to change their PIN at 1-888-328-2666.

If anyone believes they’ve fallen victim to a skimming or phishing scam, they’re urged to change their PIN, notify the DSS Benefit Center at 1-855-626-6632, and file a report with the local police department.