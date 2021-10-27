Social Work and Law Enforcement Project trains social work students to partner with police on mental health calls

Conn. (WTNH) — A new program is hoping to create change when it comes to policing.

The Social Work and Law Enforcement Project is currently training eight social work students from five universities to work with four police departments from across the state.

The initiative is being spearheaded by Eastern Connecticut State University’s social work program and the Willimantic Police Department.

The interns are being trained to accompany officers on nonviolent calls pertaining to mental health, substance abuse, homelessness, and other social issues.