Sodium chloride’s impact on private wells, drinking water

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Sodium chloride is a chemical used to pretreat roads before a snowstorm. According to Rick Fontana of OEM in New Haven, “It does become environmentally unfriendly.”

Chlorides are highly mobile in water and soil. According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, there has been a statewide increase in sodium and chlorides in groundwater and surface water.

Chris Bellucci, a DEEP Environmental analyst said, “Over a 15-year span, we measured the chloride concentration in streams, we noticed it doubled in that time period.”

And that increase may have an impact on your private wells and drinking water.



According to Veronica Tanguay, another DEEP environmental analyst, “We have had reports of homeowners describing to us, plumbing damages and damages within their homes because of the concentrations. We have seen some damage that can occur to the wells themselves, to that metal pipe that goes into the ground…”



If the concentrations continue to increase, you might start to see more damage to your plumbing.

“There are some other potential problems with elevated chlorides – they can leach metal out of that plumbing as they’re causing damage to the plumbing. So older plumbing, that might have components such as lead sodder, can actually pull the lead out of the sodder, and can pull the copper out of the copper piping and can cause the mobilization of a natural mineral in the bedrock called manganese–all of which can cause health implications.”

Veronica Tanguay recommends homeowners have their water checked once per year, so you gauge potential contamination.

The Connecticut DOT and local municipalities want to use the salt brine responsibly, so if conditions allow, the only pretreat strategic locations, like highway bridges, hills, valleys, and known trouble spots.

And they don’t necessarily treat before every snow event. If there are two snow events within the same week, sodium chloride will reactivate to protect the roads from the second snowfall.

“If we can just decrease the amount of salt that we need to apply, in order to maintain public safety, is our best alternative right now. There is no replacement for that deicing material at this point.”

So, you can do a few things. First, watch where you put down salt, try to stay away from wells and sewers. Second, if you have a well, check the water yearly. And finally, have your local Department of Public Health test your well. They have information about private well testing on ct.gov.