Soft launch of statewide online sports betting to begin Oct. 12

Conn. (WTNH) — The Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) announced a soft launch of statewide online sports wagering will begin Oct. 12.

The department notified the Connecticut Lottery Corporation, Mohegan Tribe and the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe Friday that they can begin their seven-day soft launch period at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

“We appreciate the hard work of our licensees and their teams, as well as the team at DCP, for their diligence in ensuring these platforms are compliant with the regulations approved by the legislature,” said DCP Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull. “As long as no issues arise, we have told the licensees they may move forward with the seven-day soft launch required in the regulations. Once the soft launch is complete, online gaming will open statewide.”

For the Connecticut Lottery Corporation, the scope of the soft launch will be limited to wagering by 750 people directly through the online platform. Online sports wagering will be limited during certain times of the day during the soft launch period. Those hours are 3-11 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, 12 p.m.-11:59 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, then running on a 24-hour cycle through the rest of the soft launch period.

For the Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot tribes, online casino gaming shall be limited to the games approved by DCP as of the start of the soft launch period, which is more than 100 games. The soft launch does not include live dealer or peer-to-peer online casino games. Online wagering will be limited to the same hours as are listed above during this period.

DCP said FanDuel, DraftKings and Rush Street Interactive can now begin establishing accounts for the 750 individuals that will take part in the soft launch.