Some American Rescue Plan money to be used to rebuild CT’s workforce

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Ned Lamont says the state will use some of the money from the American Rescue Plan to rebuild the state’s workforce.

They say they’re going to do that through funding workforce development programs. The jobs that are in high demand for workers are healthcare, manufacturing, and information technology.

The State Office of Workforce Strategy is working with the state’s colleges and universities to help get students ready for the workforce.

“We embed an employability skills course into all of our programs so students have the skills and the soft skills to fit into the workplace culture,” said Eileen Peltier, Chief Regional Workforce Development Officer, Northwest.

Right now in Connecticut, there are about 140,000 people without jobs, but hiring is at a record high.