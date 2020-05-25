Some Connecticut Memorial Day ceremonies go virtual in 2020

(WTNH) — Military flyovers, first responder parades and virtual ceremonies – there are several ways towns and cities across the state are making sure Memorial Day is not forgotten.

Those festivities are what we are used to seeing on Memorial Day. But this year, in Old Saybrook and Westport, they’re going virtual with ceremonies broadcasted to the community.

Typically, Wolcott neighbors gather to see first responders on the parade route. This time, first responders are coming to them. Police cruisers and fire trucks are planning to spend an hour traveling through nearly 50 streets in town starting at 11 a.m. Monday. Then there will be a private wreath laying ceremony.

“It’s a very humbling day, knowing that there were people that gave their life fighting the war to keep us safe and free. I mean it’s a, I don’t want to say it’s a great day, because people have lost their lives, but it’s a day that all of America should appreciate,” Chief Edward Stephens.

And in West Haven, the Planning and Zoning Commissioner Steven Mullins is asking people to stop by the town green’s war memorial and pay respects.

Boy and Eagle Scouts in Branford are taking time on Memorial Day to honor the town’s military residents. The Memorial Day Car Parade will travel through Branford starting at 9 a.m. It will start at Branford High School and will feature dozens of decorated vehicles.