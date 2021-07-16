Some CT college students won’t be allowed to return unless they’re vaccinated against COVID-19

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fall semester for state colleges and universities is just around the corner, but students won’t be allowed to return unless they’re vaccinated against COVID-19.

“…Right now we have about 60% of students between the ages of 18 to 25 who have been vaccinated, but that’s not good enough,” said U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy.

That is why Sen. Murphy is hosting a roundtable discussion with student leaders and faculty at Central Connecticut State University (CCSU).

It’s a preview of what students can expect in the fall.

“Again there will be testing for local students, athletes and our commuter students,” added one school administrator.

While vaccinations will be required, places like CCSU will offer some exemptions.

Every school may be different, so if you want an exemption, contact your school and see what type of exemption they’re offering.

With threats of a new variant and misconceptions about the COVID-19 virus — this listening tour is also giving Sen. Murphy a chance to hear about the concerns of these students and their peers.

One student commented, “I heard somebody say the FDA didn’t approve it, so they didn’t want to get it…the biggest concern at the front desk is about how to excuse yourself, and most of that has been [for] legitimate medical purposes.”

For students without a vaccine but still looking to return to class the fall, CCSU will be providing vaccine clinics for interested students.