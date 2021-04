(WTNH)– Some of Connecticut’s biggest fairs and festivals are making a pandemic comeback!

Among those announcing a return for 2021 is the Durham Fair, the Brooklyn Fair, the Woodstock Fair and the Guilford Fair.

The Association of Connecticut Fairs is offering a pass for $100 that admits you and one guest to all local AG fairs. And if you had a season pass for last year, you’ll get one for free this year.

For more details, click here.