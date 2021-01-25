Some state leaders, lawmakers calling for overhaul of CT’s property tax system

Conn. (WTNH) — It’s the tax pretty much everyone pays: home and vehicle. But not every tax is equal. Cities and towns set the mill rates and they can vary.

Property taxes vary from town to town in Connecticut with some people paying $800 a year on the taxes for a Chevy Traverse, and someone in the next town paying half that for the same car. Now, the president of the state Senate – one of the most powerful politicians in the state government – wants to change that.

In Hartford, the mill rate is 74.29 and in Greenwich it is only 11.68.

There are differing opinions, but many say the property tax system in CT needs an overhaul.

Mayor Ben Florsheim (D) of Middletown said, “I think we need a stem to stern property tax reform and I think this is an interesting proposal to get that started. One of the reasons that CT has such a high cost of living…taxes get blamed but it is important to look at how those taxes break down and the property tax is a burden of working and middle-class families.”

State Senator Martin Looney is expected to outline his plan Tuesday to overhaul the system, which some say would level out taxed town to town. But some republicans oppose it, arguing it’s just another tax on top of the property tax.

Mayor Enzo Faienza (R) Cromwell said, “Yes it might be fairer in his mind, but I don’t think it is fair because you are adding another tax in difficult times…..not only am I the mayor, I’m also a small business owner.”

