NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some Connecticut lawmakers are pushing Congress to pass a bill that they said would hold animal abusers accountable, according to officials.

The Better CARE for Animals Act would strengthen the Animal Welfare Act.

The revised act would allow the U.S. Justice Department to issue civil penalties against abusers, suspend and revoke their licenses, and remove or relocate animals who may be experiencing harmful treatment.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) also joined the discussion Wednesday morning.

“Right now, the Department of Agriculture can enforce the law but it lacks the resources to do it and the expertise,” Blumenthal said. “Only the Department of Justice can afford truly effective remedies in federal court against the kind of breeders, exhibitors, dealers who abuse or neglect animals.”

The bill was originally introduced in July and has bipartisan support, officials said.