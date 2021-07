The heat has ended with cooler temperatures today. Active weather expected again as a weak storm moves along a front right over Connecticut. Some thunderstorms could be strong to severe and the rain later today could cause isolated flooding. Keep your phone charged and close by. Spotty showers tomorrow, but some towns will get the fireworks in. Same situation over the weekend, although be ready for very cool weather all day Saturday with highs only in the 60s! We are also watching Tropical Storm Elsa.

Today: Increasing clouds. Showers and thunderstorms developing for later in the afternoon and through the evening & cooler. Some storms could be strong to severe. Areas of urban, street and stream flooding possible late day/evening. Highs only 78-83.