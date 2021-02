(WTNH) — The Northern Correctional Institution in Somers is closing, according to the governor.

Governor Ned Lamont explained the decision to close the prison is mostly because of the significant drop in the state’s prison population. It’s down 3,300 over the past ten months.

Right now, 65 inmates are housed at Northern. The governor plans to close the prison by July.

No one will be laid off, officials say. The closure will save the state about $12 million a year.