Soon you’ll be able to pour your own beer at bars in CT

Conn. (WTNH) — Pretty soon you may be able to pour your own beer. A bill just passed the Senate and House allowing self-pour alcohol machines.

Brookfield’s Mike Gallop bought the machines and the risk paid off. He owns a Tapville in Brookfield.

Here’s how it works: a beer ambassador will still check for IDs, then, the customer will get a pour pass and the pass gets turned off after their ounces all of their allotted ounces are poured.

Gallop said, “So I think it has better safeguards a lot of the times. Because once the card shuts off they actually have to come back to the beer ambassador to talk to them or whatever it may be.”

These machines are already legal in 45 other states and Governor Ned Lamont is expected to sign the bill into law.