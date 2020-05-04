 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

‘Sopranos’ star Joe Pantoliano struck by car while walking in CT

Connecticut

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WILTON, Conn. (AP) — Actor Joe Pantoliano, known for roles on movies and in HBO’s “Sopranos,” is recovering at his Connecticut home after being struck by a car while walking.

Pantoliano’s agent tells Variety that the actor was hit on Friday while walking in his neighborhood in Wilton.

A post on Instagram showed Pantoliano giving a thumbs-up sign and read, “Joey is home recovering. He has a severe head injury and some chest trauma.”

Pantoliano played mobster Ralph Cifaretto on the HBO series and has appeared in “The Matrix,” “Bad Boys” and numerous over films. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss