‘Sopranos’ star Joe Pantoliano struck by car while walking in CT

WILTON, Conn. (AP) — Actor Joe Pantoliano, known for roles on movies and in HBO’s “Sopranos,” is recovering at his Connecticut home after being struck by a car while walking.

Pantoliano’s agent tells Variety that the actor was hit on Friday while walking in his neighborhood in Wilton.

A post on Instagram showed Pantoliano giving a thumbs-up sign and read, “Joey is home recovering. He has a severe head injury and some chest trauma.”

Pantoliano played mobster Ralph Cifaretto on the HBO series and has appeared in “The Matrix,” “Bad Boys” and numerous over films.