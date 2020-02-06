Soulemane family to meet with West Haven police chief

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The family of a teenager shot and killed by a state trooper is expected to meet with the West Haven police chief on Thursday.

19-year-old Mubarak Soulemane was shot and killed by Trooper Brian North after Soulemane allegedly stole a car at knife-point and led police on a chase into West Haven back on January 15th.

Local civil rights leaders and members of the Soulemane family met with West Haven Mayor Nancy Rossi on Tuesday. They say she has committed to pushing for body cameras for the police department.

Dash cam and body camera footage from state troopers are a major part in the deadly force investigation. Now leaders say responding officers from West Haven should have had the same equipment.

RELATED: Civil rights leaders, Soulemane family demand funding for bodycams for West Haven PD after 19-year-old was shot, killed by trooper

Since the shooting, Trooper North will remain on desk duty, he won’t be assigned to a barrack and won’t be able to drive his cruiser until the investigation is complete.

Last week, the Middlesex State’s Attorneys Office released the preliminary report regarding the autopsy results. Results showed Soulemane’s death was a homicide.

Now the State’s Attorneys Office is working to determine if the use-of-force used was necessary. Family and supporters argue that the knife posed no threat to law enforcement from inside a car.

RELATED: Law enforcement expert says body cam from officer-involved shooting in West Haven is not whole investigation