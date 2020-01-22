Live Now
Sources: Dulos waiving probable cause hearing in exchange for speedy trial

(WTNH) — Attorneys for Jennifer Dulos’ estranged husband are expected to waive a probable cause hearing.

Our news partners at the Hartford Courant report attorneys for Fotis Dulos initially wanted the hearing to force the state to present evidence.

Sources tell the Courant Dulos changed his mind and is looking for a speedy trial instead. Dulos is charged with murder and is free on bond.

