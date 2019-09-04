Fotis Dulos arrested for 2nd time in case of missing New Canaan mother

FILE – In this June 11, 2019, file photo, Fotis Dulos stands during a hearing at Stamford Superior Court in Stamford, Conn. Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, have been charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in the disappearance of his wife Jennifer Dulos. Fotis Dulos, said Wednesday, June 26, 2019, following a hearing in Stamford that he loves and misses his children, who remain in his mother-in-law’s custody while he faces criminal charges. His lawyer repeated a suggestion that Jennifer Dulos may not have been a victim of foul play. (Erik Trautmann/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool, File)

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH)– Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of missing New Canaan mother, Jennifer Dulos, has been arrested again Wednesday in connection with her disappearance.

Connecticut State Police confirms that Dulos was taken into custody by detectives from the State Police Western District Major Crime Squad at his Farmington home just after 2 p.m.

Sources tell News 8 that he was arrested on another charge of tampering with evidence. Police expect a high bond to be set and that Dulos will appear in court on Thursday.

News 8 has also learned that Dulos’ attorney, Norm Pattis, has arrived at Troop G in Bridgeport, where Dulos is being held.

Dulos and his former girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were already charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence in June. They both are free on bail, with Dulos being under GPS monitoring.

Jennifer Dulos has been missing since May 24th.