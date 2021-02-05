Republican State Auditor Rob Kane found dead at his Watertown home

(WTNH) — Republican State Auditor Rob Kane was found dead at his Watertown home on Friday, Watertown police say.

According to Watertown police, officers went to 19 Taft Circle on Friday to “check on a party that was not answering the phone.”

Police met Kane’s family at the scene when they found Kane dead in the home. Police say there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances and investigation is ongoing.

Governor Ned Lamont released a statement on the passing of State Auditor Rob Kane:

“I was saddened tonight to learn of the sudden passing of state auditor and former state senator Rob Kane. My prayers and condolences go out to his family, friends, and colleagues. Rob took pride in his public service on behalf of his constituents, understanding he was their voice in Hartford. He then assumed the role of state auditor, working on behalf of all taxpayers. All public servants should be commended for their work on behalf of our residents, and Rob took his work seriously. He will be missed at the Capitol.”

Connecticut Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly released a statement as well:

“Our hearts are filled with grief. Rob Kane was a champion for the people of Connecticut. As a state senator, he served the people of the 32nd District with skill, style and compassion. Rob loved Connecticut, he loved public service, and he took great pride in helping people in need. He also loved his family and his children very much. We in the state senate were proud to call him our friend and colleague. We will miss his smile, his laugh, and his positive presence at the State Capitol. Our thoughts and prayers are with Rob’s family during this incredibly painful time.”

Senator Martin Looney added: