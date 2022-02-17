SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — The South Windsor Fire Department is currently investigating a condo fire that occurred early Thursday morning.

Fire officials responded to a reported structure fire just after 9 a.m. at Kennison Court. The department said flames were showing from the second floor.

Manchester Fire Rescue EMS and Manchester Fire Department provided additional support.

The origin and cause of the fire is under investigation by the South Windsor Fire Marshal’s Office.

Photo courtesy South Windsor Fire Department

