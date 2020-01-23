Southington man arrested for alleged possession of child porn

Breaking News
(Photo: Southington Police Department)

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Southington Police Department arrested a local resident for an alleged possession of child porn on January 14.

Southington police say they received a tip that an individual was in possession of the illegal material. A search was conducted by officials and police found 300 images on the suspect’s computer considered to be child porn.

Police then arrested 67-year-old Southington resident Philip Graveline with a child porn possession charge. He is being held pending a $250,000 bond.

