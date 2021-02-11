Southington PD: Man in critical condition after being struck by mirror of passing vehicle

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Southington police are investigating a pedestrian struck incident in the area of West street Thursday night.

According to Southington police, a man was struck by the mirror of a passing car while walking on West Street at 7:45 pm Thursday.

Police say the man is in critical condition and was sent to an area hospital. The victim’s identification has not been revealed.

Police also say the car stayed on the scene. The area has been shut down but is expected to reopen soon.

This is breaking news.