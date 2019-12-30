Southington police: Suspect sets car on fire, flees

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Southington police and fire crews responded to a report of a vehicle on fire early Sunday morning.

The vehicle fire was located in front of a home at 325 Hart Street in Southington. Police say a suspect was seen on the home’s surveillance system pouring liquid in areas between the front door of the house and the vehicle as well as the vehicle itself. After the vehicle was engulfed in flames, the suspect fled, according to police.

Investigation is ongoing. No injuries have been reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Check back to WTNH.com for updates.