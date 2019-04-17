Connecticut

Southington restoration company owner talks Notre Dame Cathedral recovery

Posted: Apr 17, 2019 05:46 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 17, 2019 05:46 PM EDT

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) - Baker Liturgical Art is located right in Southington.

They specialize in renovating and restoring churches and cathedrals across the country. 

The owner, Brian Baker, watched in disbelief on Monday as Notre Dame burned out of control.

"You know, an 850-year-old structure and I just, my architect calls me. He's from Poland. And he was crying on the phone," Baker said.

Baker knows what it takes to restore places of worship. His company's been doing it for decades.

He said the work that needs to be done at Notre Dame is tremendous. 

Steel beams will be needed to rebuild the massive roof, and a huge cleanup will take place inside. 

"It's hard to think about it, but what they have to do is start right from the beginning and take out the original plans. Hire an architectural firm," Baker said.

The fire in Paris was ruled an accident. 

Baker said he feels bad for the firm that was working on the cathedral at the time, adding you can never be too careful. 

"I just had a situation in New York where we were putting steel beams in the basement to shore up the marble. We had to wet down all the woodwork and I had the fire department on standby because I was so nervous about a spark," he said.

Baker's company just worked on the Holy Cross Cathedral in Boston, which was required to put in a fire suppression system. This is something that may also happen with Notre Dame. 

The president of France wants it rebuilt in five years. 

That's a wait and see situation.

Video Center