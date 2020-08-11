Southport teen killed, driver charged in Block Island crash

Connecticut

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island state police say a Connecticut teen was killed in a single-car car crash on Block Island Sunday and the young driver involved is facing DUI charges.

The agency says Jackson Panus, 16, of Southport, was a passenger in the vehicle that crashed at around 12:30 p.m. and died from injuries.

A second male teenager was flown to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with serious injuries.

The driver, who police didn’t name because she’s a minor, is facing charges including driving under the influence, resulting in death. She’s in custody at the Rhode Island Training School pending a Tuesday hearing in Family Court.

