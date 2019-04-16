Connecticut

Special election for seat in the CT House of Representatives to be held April 16th

Posted: Apr 16, 2019

Updated: Apr 16, 2019

(WTNH) - Governor Ned Lamont is working to fill a vacancy in the state house. 

On Tuesday, April 16th, Gov. Lamont is holding a special election for an open seat in the 19th Assembly District of the Connecticut House of Representatives.

The person elected will represent portions of Avon, Farmington and West Hartford. 

The seat became vacant after State Representative Derek Slap resigned to fill a State Senate seat.

Polls are open until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

