MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Special Olympics have returned to Connecticut to host their annual winter games this weekend.

The games are taking place at Powder Ridge Mountain Park and Resort in Middlefield on Saturday and Sunday.

Eversource is presenting cross-country skiing, alpine skiing, snowboarding, and snow-shoeing competitions, using mountains of man-made snow to give dozens of local athletes a chance to participate in the events.

Special Olympics Connecticut provides year-round sports training and competitions for over 10,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities and unified sports partners.