Spectra Food Services & Hospitality to host part-time job fair on Aug. 1

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re in the market for a new job, it’s time to freshen up those resumes because Spectra Food Services & Hospitality is hosting a part-time job fair August 1st.

Employers are looking for candidates to fill jobs for the 2019-2020 Food and Beverage event season.

If you are interested- that job fair will be held Thursday from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. at Pratt & Whitney stadium’s club in East Hartford.

