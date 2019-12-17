Spending bill has $1.5M for crumbling foundations research

(AP) — Connecticut’s congressional delegation says the federal funding they fought for to pay for research on crumbling foundations is included in a spending bill.

The text for the compromise version of the bill, made public Monday night, includes $1.5 million sought by the delegation for the National Institute of Standards and Technology to research the effects of an iron sulfide called pyrrhotite on concrete aggregate.

The agency would also be required to create a risk-rating scale to determine how much pyrrhotite poses a danger. The delegation says thousands of homeowners in Connecticut and Massachusetts have crumbling foundations.